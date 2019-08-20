Hamas plans protests for 50 years since the El-aqsa mosque burning.

Hamas is preparing a display of power in commemoration of 50 years since the El-aqsa mosque burning and calls for a rally among all its members.

In an official message Hamas called all Palestinians from the west-bank, Gaza strip and Jerusalem to express their anger in various activities, in response to the:"Zionist-American plan in El-aqsa and Jerusalem"



