IDF: 23 suspects of terrorism arrested in the West bank during the night

IDF spokesperson said that during the night, that the IDF and the Shin Bet, the Border Police and the Israeli police arrested 23 suspects of terrorist activities and violent violations of public order towards civilians and security forces. They were transferred to security forces for further questioning.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });