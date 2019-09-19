Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF: 23 suspects of terrorism arrested in the West bank during the night

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 19, 2019 07:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF spokesperson said that during the night, that the IDF and the Shin Bet, the Border Police and the Israeli police arrested 23 suspects of terrorist activities and violent violations of public order towards civilians and security forces. They were transferred to security forces for further questioning.


