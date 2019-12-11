Joint List aims to achieve historic result of 15 seats in new election

The Joint List made up by four Arab parties - Hadash, Raam, Balad, Taal - aims to achieve the historic result of 15 seats in the upcoming election.“The upcoming election will be the swan song of the indicted resident of Balfour Street,” Joint List leader Ayman Odeh wrote on Twitter, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose residence is on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. “We will finish them with a historic achievement of 15 seats,” he added.The Joint List currently has 13 seats in the Knesset.