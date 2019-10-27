Likud- Blue and White meeting finishes

The first meeting in coalition negotiations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party has ended.



This was the first meeting between the parties since Gantz received the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin last week to form a government.Following the end of the meeting between the negotiating teams, a representative of Blue and White said that the Likud continued to insist throughout the meeting that it represented the 55-member right-wing bloc and was not prepared for any compromise on the issue.



Maariv contributed to this report.



