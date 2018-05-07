Putin takes inaugural ride in Russian-made limousine

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has switched to traveling in a new Russian-made limousine, ditching the imported vehicles he has been using up to now, Russian state television reported on Monday.



The new Russian limousine had its first public outing on Monday when Putin climbed into the vehicle to travel the short distance from his office to the Kremlin hall where he was to be sworn in for another term in office.



Details of the new limousine have not been revealed, but it will become the heir to the Russian-made ZIL sedans that for decades transported Soviet leaders.



Putin has said that Russia should reduce its dependence on imported goods and technology, a drive that has gathered pace since Russia was hit by Western sanctions.



Share on facebook Share on twitter