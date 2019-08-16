Two Israelis injured in suspected West Bank ramming attack

Two Israelis were injured on Friday afternoon in a suspected West Bank ramming attack outside the settlemnet of Elazar.



The driver, presumed to be a Palestinian, was "neutralized."According to a report bby the Magen David Adom, two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Highway 60.



MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller said that MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating a 17 year old who is unresponsive and in severe condition with multisystem trauma to Hadassa Ein Karem Hospital, and a 19 year old with moderate injuries to Shaare Zedek Hospital.



Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.







var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });