Two Israelis injured in suspected West Bank ramming attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 14:27
Two Israelis were injured on Friday afternoon in a suspected West Bank ramming attack outside the settlemnet of Elazar.

The driver, presumed to be a Palestinian, was "neutralized."According to a report bby the Magen David Adom, two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Highway 60.

MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller said that MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating a 17 year old who is unresponsive and in severe condition with multisystem trauma to Hadassa Ein Karem Hospital, and a 19 year old with moderate injuries to Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


