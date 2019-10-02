Right wing bloc meeting begins while Netanyahu faces hearing

A meeting between key members of the right wing bloc was held on Wednesday morning in order to determine the united right wing bloc's next course of action, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while at the same time his lawyers are representing him at his indictment hearing on the other side of Jerusalem.



The meeting is expected to result in the prime ministerial mandate being returned to President Reuven Rivlin, with the main variable being whether they would attempt to meet with Blue and White again, after talks have so far gone nowhere.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });