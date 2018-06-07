June 07 2018
Rights group blasts military court as 'theater of so-called investigation'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 7, 2018 10:25
The Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem sharply criticized Israel's Military Advocate General Corps for deciding to withdraw indictments against IDF soldiers suspected of negligence in the killing of unarmed 16-year-old Palestinian Samir Awad in 2013, in a statement to the press Thursday.

"No crime against Palestinians lies beyond the ability of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and MAG Sharon Afek to whitewash," the statement said.

"As evidenced by hundreds of cases, closing investigations and failing to prosecute soldiers who killed Palestinians is the norm in the glorious theater of so-called investigation directed by the MAG Corps," B'Tselem wrote.




