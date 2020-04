Syrian air defenses allegedly intercept targets over Damascus

On April 15, an alleged Israeli aircraft struck a vehicle on Lebanon’s border with Syria.

According to reports, the strike by an unmanned combat aircraft targeted a Jeep Cherokee traveling from Syria into Lebanon despite the border between the two countries being closed both ways since mid-March – except for trade – due to the continued spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Last week, at least nine Iranian militants and members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the Palmyra area of Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).The attack was conducted from Lebanese airspace and targeted Iranian positions in the desert near Palmyra in central Syria, according to SOHR. Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack targeted a military site north of the Palmyra airport.