Syrian air defenses allegedly intercept targets over Damascus

SANA added that the air defense system had intercepted "Israeli aggression" coming from Lebanese airspace, and had downed some rockets before reaching their targets.

In weeks prior, there have been a number of alleged Israeli airstrikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria. The attack was conducted from Lebanese airspace and targeted Iranian positions in the desert near Palmyra in central Syria, according to SOHR. Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack targeted a military site north of the Palmyra airport. On April 15, an alleged Israeli aircraft struck a vehicle on Lebanon’s border with Syria. According to reports, the strike by an unmanned combat aircraft targeted a Jeep Cherokee traveling from Syria into Lebanon despite the border between the two countries being closed both ways since mid-March – except for trade – due to the continued spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Last week, at least nine Iranian militants and members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the Palmyra area of Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).The attack was conducted from Lebanese airspace and targeted Iranian positions in the desert near Palmyra in central Syria, according to SOHR. Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack targeted a military site north of the Palmyra airport. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.In weeks prior, there have been a number of alleged Israeli airstrikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria.





Syrian air defenses early on Monday intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital of Damascus, the state news agency SANA reported.