Turkish Defense Ministry says preparations complete for Syria offensive

ISTANBUL - All preparations for a possible military operation into northeastern Syria are completed, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a Twitter post late on Monday.



Establishment of a safe zone is essential to contribute to stability and peace of the region and for Syrians to live in safety, the Defence Ministry also said.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });