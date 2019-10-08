Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish Defense Ministry says preparations complete for Syria offensive

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 01:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - All preparations for a possible military operation into northeastern Syria are completed, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a Twitter post late on Monday.

Establishment of a safe zone is essential to contribute to stability and peace of the region and for Syrians to live in safety, the Defence Ministry also said.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Turkey 'as of now' has not begun offensive in Syria -Senior US official

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings