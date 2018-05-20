U.S. will not recognize Venezuela election result

BUENOS AIRES - The United States will not recognize the result of Venezuela's presidential election on Sunday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told journalists.



The United States is actively considering oil sanctions on Venezuela and Sullivan said a response to Sunday's vote would be discussed at a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Monday.



Sullivan also said he knew of no plan to withdraw U.S. assistance from northwest Syria.



CBS news reported on Friday the Trump administration had withdrawn all assistance from northwest Syria, a move it said demonstrated the administration intended to leave quickly once Islamic State is fully defeated.



