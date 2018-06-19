Wizz Air passengers greeted with ‘welcome to Palestine’

Upon landing at Ben-Gurion Airport last week, passengers on a Wizz Air flight reportedly received an unexpected message: “Welcome to Palestine.”



On a Wizz Air flight from Riga on June 14, passengers said that they heard the following message: “Marhaba, smell the jasmine and taste the olives, welcome to Palestine.”





Rotter.net, a Hebrew forum akin to Reddit, was the first to break the news, citing an unnamed employee for the Israel Airports Authority. It was not possible to independently confirm the report as of press time.A spokesperson for Wizz Air was not immediately available to comment.On Monday, the Hungarian low-cost airliner announced that it would be flying from London’s Luton airport to Eilat in winter 2019.Wizz Air began operating to Tel Aviv in 2012, and the airliner offers 22 routes to 9 countries to-and-from Israel.In the first four months of 2018, more than 338,000 passengers flew to-and-from Israel on Wizz Air, which is double the number from last year.