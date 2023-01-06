The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel's new Aliyah minister welcomes Ukrainian olim at Ben-Gurion

The minister was accompanied by the director-general of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Dganit Sankar-Langa, for a professional tour of Ben-Gurion Airport.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 10:57

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2023 10:58
Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer joins Ukrainian olim as they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 5, 2023. (photo credit: ELAD ZAGMAN)
Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer joins Ukrainian olim as they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 5, 2023.
(photo credit: ELAD ZAGMAN)

Aliyah and Integration Minister MK Ofir Sofer welcomed Ukrainian immigrants to Israel at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday morning for the first time in his new position. 

The minister was accompanied by his ministry's director-general, Dganit Sankar-Langa, for a professional tour of Ben-Gurion Airport.

During the tour, the pair got an overview of the process that new immigrants to Israel go through, and the lengths which the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration goes through to ease the process. 

Sofer welcomes Ukrainian immigrants

MK Sofer greeted 37 new olim from Ukraine who told him about their journey to Israel from their war-torn home country. 

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer offers a bag of goodies to a small child who has just immigrated to Israel from Ukraine on January 5, 2023. (credit: ELAD ZAGMAN) Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer offers a bag of goodies to a small child who has just immigrated to Israel from Ukraine on January 5, 2023. (credit: ELAD ZAGMAN)

Since the outset of 2023, 668 new immigrants from all over the world have arrived in Israel, according to data from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. 

"I was happy to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport this morning at the end of my first week as Minister of Aliyah and Integration to hear a comprehensive review of the ministry's work and to welcome immigrants from Ukraine who went through a harrowing journey on their way to Israel as a result of the war," said Sofer."I welcome them to Israel and wish them much success"



