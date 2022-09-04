There’s no such thing as spontaneous violence. Especially in the West Bank.

Any glance of recent headlines is enough to know why.

The near-daily reports of Palestinian gunmen opening fire on IDF troops and Israeli civilians come as the Israeli military continues with its crackdown on terrorism and weapons flood the streets, as the Palestinian Authority loses more and more control.

Did operations break the wave of terrorism?

Operation Break the Wave began in April after a wave of deadly terror attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs killed 20 people.

Thousands of counterterrorism operations have been carried out by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police. The wave of violence has since subsided, with no deadly attack inside the country since May.

A bus after a shooting attack at the Jordan Valley (credit: BUS DRIVER'S UNION)

Instead, Palestinians have focused their sites on targets close to home: IDF soldiers guarding roads and checkpoints as well as forces who enter West Bank cities to arrest wanted individuals.

These raids take place at night, in an attempt to reduce civilian casualties and surprise suspects at home. But it’s not a secret, and armed gunmen as well as youth with Molotov cocktails and stones are ready for a confrontation even before the military convoys arrive.

While over 1,000 wanted Palestinians have been arrested and hundreds of weapons have been seized, the suspects are not giving up without a fight.

Echoes of the Second Intifada

The intense operation which the IDF has likened to Operation Defensive Shield, which was launched in the West Bank in 2002 in order to put down the Second Intifada, has seen an increase in gun battles between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.

The heavy clashes come as the IDF continues to thwart the smuggling of weapons, from handguns to American assault rifles, from Syria and Iraq through Jordan into Israel as part of Magen HaNegev (Negev Shield.)

While hundreds of these weapons have been confiscated, many more are able to make their way into the hands of Palestinians in the West Bank who have used them against Israeli civilians and troops.

Nevertheless, the operation has increased the average price of rifles and ammunition. According to a report by Walla! News, the cost of a rifle has gone up from NIS 80,000 to NIS 120,000.

The security establishment has focused its sights on the northern West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, where the majority of the attackers came from and where terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have a stronger grip than the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF).

Hamas has made it clear that it prefers an outbreak of violence in the West Bank than in the Gaza Strip, and continues to build terrorist networks in order to carry out attacks including shooting and bombing attacks against Israeli targets.

Arrests and unrest in West Bank

The arrest of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Jenin was the spark for the latest round of fighting in the Gaza Strip-known as Operation Breaking Dawn.

Israel continued with its Break the Wave raids in the West Bank during the three days of fighting that saw over a thousand rockets launched by the group.

Concerned over the escalation of violence, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has met several times with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, but the 86-year-old leader has little authority over the Palestinian street nearly 18 years after he was first elected.

The inability of the PASF to crack down on militancy not only leads Israeli security forces to carry out more operations but is also driving support for terror groups who are filling the void of control.

Over the weekend, Hamas operatives near Jenin published a video showing them training, a video that was later shared across social networks and Israeli news channels.

Rallies are also taking place during the day with hundreds of armed Palestinians, including youths and mothers of Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces brandishing rifles.

According to a recent tally by Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, over 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and Jerusalem this year by Israeli security forces, either while committing attacks or during clashes.

The tally includes those who carried out attacks inside Israel and members of terror groups. The number also includes 17 teenagers under the age of 18 and 6 women.

Over a dozen bystanders have also been killed, including a teenage girl who was returning home from studying and Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

It doesn’t take much to understand that tensions rise with every Palestinian death-be it by a Palestinian or IDF bullet.

Revenge is served hot in the West Bank, especially when assault rifles are in the hands of every local militant cell.