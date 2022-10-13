Israel braces for more clashes in east Jerusalem, West Bank

Israeli security forces are bracing for more clashes after violent clashes broke out across east Jerusalem and numerous West Bank towns.

Following the riots, Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a security situational assessment along with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and other security officials.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also held a situational assessment following the violence with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian, Shabtai, Bar, and others.

Following the meeting, Gantz emphasized the need to increase both the offensive and defensive efforts as well as to increase the effort to prevent incitement to terrorism on social networks, in view of the recent events.

Gantz also stressed “the importance of the proper and increased preparation of forces in general at points of friction, partly on the basis of the reserve border police companies whose mobilization was approved,” read a statement released by his office.

Israeli forces stand guard during clashes with Palestinians following the funeral of Palestinian Osama Adawy, 18, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Wednesday, in Al Aroub camp in the West Bank, October 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Four reserve companies will be mobilized Friday morning, with two deployed to the Jerusalem sector while the other two will be deployed to surrounding areas. A total of 10 Border Police reservist companies have been placed on alert in case the situation further escalates.

The reserve troops will be deployed alongside the regular forces already in the field, including border police companies, a tactical brigade, as well as undercover and military units.

Palestinians hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks toward security forces as well as set tires and garbage dumpsters on fire throughout neighborhoods in east Jerusalem overnight Wednesday.

The riots, over the closure of the Shuafat refugee camp following last week’s deadly shooting, were the most violent clashes in the area in years. Clashes also broke out in Kalandiya, north of Jerusalem,

In the West Bank, Palestinian rioters also threw Molotov cocktails and stones at Israeli vehicles near Kedumim, Hebron, Psagot, and other locations.

Two Israeli police officers were injured in the neighborhood of Isawiya and nine Palestinians were arrested during the riots.

Jewish worshippers pray at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus despite violence

Despite the violence, Jewish worshippers prayed at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus overnight, entering and exiting the West Bank Palestinian city that the IDF has sealed in response to escalating violence.

The IDF allows limited monthly Jewish visits to the Tomb under its protection, such as this one which took place on the Sukkot holiday, despite threats of attacks against the worshiper from the terror group the Lions’ Den.

Palestinians in June attacked worshipers under IDF escort, as well as attacked a group of worshippers who illegally entered the city in September.

The Wednesday night visit of some 50 worshipers, was only a fraction of the thousands that typically would have headed to the tomb on Sukkot.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, in whose region Nablus is located, still characterized the trip to the Tomb as a victory.

"When someone flees terror, it races after them," said Dagan in a video statement he issued from the tomb. He lauded Gantz and Kohavi for authorizing the visit despite the risks.

They did well when they "made the clear decision, not to submit to the brazen threats of the terror organizations from the "Palestinian Authority,'" Dagan said.

"The terrorists' objective is for the State of Israel to be fearful and flee. The only way to defeat terrorism is to fight back, to go from the defensive o the offensive position," Dagan stated.

With that in mind, he again called for the IDF to embark on a wide-ranging military campaign against Palestinians in the West Bank akin to the 2002 Operation Defensive Shield.

"We will not rest and we will not be silent until this government restores security to the state of Israel," Dagan said.

Gantz said in an interview with Ynet News that the areas of Nablus and Jenin are “very challenging” and that that’s why there’s been an increase in troop deployment and intelligence gathering.

"We use all means at our disposal, and we bolster the forces in all [hotspot] areas as much as we can. We also conduct offensive operations in Nablus, Jenin, and wherever we are required,” he said.

"We use all means at our disposal, and we bolster the forces in all [hotspot] areas as much as we can. We also conduct offensive operations in Nablus, Jenin, and wherever we are required.” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz

According to Gantz, the Lions’ Den has “some 30 members” and that security forces will arrest those involved in the group.

“We will figure out how to reach them, and we will eliminate them. This terror group will be dismantled, and I hope as soon as possible," he said.