TikTok bans Palestinian terror group Lions' Den from platform

Video-sharing platform TikTok has restricted the account of the new Palestinian militant group claiming responsibility for a host of recent attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the West Bank, the Lions' Den.

The militant group, which has yet to reveal its political affiliation to any Palestinian faction, has been heavily using its social media platforms to share propaganda and increase support.

As of Friday, a message stating that the Lions' Den "violated Tiktok's guidelines and policy" appears when looking for their account on the app.

The Lions' Den's TikTok rise is part of a wider "TikTok Intifada," as branded by some, in which Palestinian militants have begun spreading inciteful and violent messages to Palestinian youth across the West Bank, leading to an increase in terror attacks.

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces during a protest at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, October 14, 2022 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The latest terror attack claimed by the Lions' Den took the life of St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch, who was killed in a drive-by shooting near the Shavei Shomron settlement in the northern West Bank on Tuesday.

The Lions' Den's growing influence

On Friday, the Joint Chamber of Resistance Factions in Gaza singled out the Lions' Den in a statement following the Palestinian factions meeting held earlier in the day.

In the statement, the factions called upon their "brothers, comrades, and our heroic fighters, especially the valiant Lions' Den group...to respond to the occupation’s aggression on Jerusalem and al-Aqsa."