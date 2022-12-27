Israel carried out on average at least one operation against Iran every week somewhere throughout the Middle East, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi revealed on Tuesday. The IDF, he also said, will be ready when and if it is given the order to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“The level of preparedness for an operation in Iran has dramatically improved,” Kohavi said at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“I will say more than that. The IDF will be ready for the day when an order is given to act against the nuclear program and it will fulfill the mission that it is given.”

“The Iranian vision to establish a second Hezbollah in Syria has been disrupted,” Kohavi said.

“The Iranians wanted to deploy hundreds of surface-to-surface missiles in Syria alongside tens of thousands of Shia militiamen.”

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Fewer Iranian bases, forces and weapons in Syria thanks to Israeli efforts

Kohavi said that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi had been scheduled to visit Syria on Tuesday. “If he had come he would see that there is a lot less weaponry and fewer bases and forces,” said the IDF chief of staff, who wraps up his term next month. “This didn’t happen on its own, but due to [Israel’s] war between wars, which will mark 10 years in March.”

The “war between wars” is the IDF’s name for the covert military campaign it has been waging against Iranian efforts to entrench itself in Syria.

“We need to look at Iran collectively and beyond its geographic borders,” Kohavi continued. “Alongside nuclear capabilities and exporting the revolution there is also the use of proxies and militias in the Middle East and Africa.”