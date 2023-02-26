The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Iran could enrich military-grade uranium in matter of weeks - CIA chief

The IAEA revealed last week its inspectors had discovered that Iran enriched uranium up to 84%, close to the military-grade level of 90%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 10:37

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 10:53
A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran could enrich weapons-grade uranium within a matter of weeks, CIA Director William Burns has told CBS, warning that the Islamic Republic was on its way to obtaining the necessary components for a nuclear weapon.

Speaking on the channel’s flagship show Face the Nation, Burns said that the agency does not yet believe that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made the decision to build a nuclear weapon even though the country is proceeding with obtaining the different components it needs for one.

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed that its inspectors had discovered uranium enriched to 84%, close to the military-grade level of 90% that is needed for a weapon.

Until then, the highest enrichment level Iran was believed to have reached was 60%.

CIA Director William Burns gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2021. (credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS) CIA Director William Burns gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2021. (credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)

Burns: We don't believe Iran decided to weaponize its nuclear program

“We don’t believe that the supreme leader in Iran has yet made a decision to resume the weaponization program that we judge they suspended or stopped in 2003,” Burns said. “They’ve advanced very far to the point where it would only be a matter of weeks before they could enrich to 90% if they decided to cross that line.”

He said that the ballistic missile program has also been advancing at a worrisome pace.

Burns visited Israel last month for high-level meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea. The CIA chief, whose visit came amid an escalation of security tensions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, also met with Egyptian President Ahmed Fattah El-Sisi as part of his trip to the Middle East. 



Tags uranium iran israel iran nuclear
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

US considers release of intelligence on China's potential arms transfer to Russia - WSJ

A Russian service member takes part in tactical combat exercises held by a motorised rifle division at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 10, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by