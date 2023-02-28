Why did every single member of Israel's security and political establishment abandon the West Bank security fence - and border security in general?

The security fence was first built during the Second Intifada, starting in 2002, to prevent terrorists from easily penetrating deep beyond the Israeli Green Line. Then there were some years of relative quiet from the Palestinian parts of the West Bank.

West Bank violence wasn't high on Israel's threat list

From late 2015 to mid-2016, Israel endured Knife Intifada terrorism emanating from a mix of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

But from then until March 2022, with short blips of escalated violence around when former US president Donald Trump announced moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and some other incidents, the West Bank has not been anywhere near the top of Israel’s major threat list.

It is only within that framework that one can avoid banging one’s head against the proverbial wall in frustration at Israel’s system-wide decision in 2017 to essentially abandon much of its security measures, including the upkeep of its large wall, surrounding much of the West Bank border.

In other words, according to the State Comptroller’s Tuesday report, hints from the Defense Ministry and IDF sources, in 2017, the IDF decided that threats from Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran, ISIS on multiple fronts and Syria, were all bigger threats than West Bank terrorism.

Palestinian laborers cross through an opening in the security fence between the West Bank and sovereign Israel, as they head to work in Israel, near Hebron August 11, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

The upshot of this shift in focus and security resources was that by 2021, the report said that a staggering 1.4 million Palestinians were illegally infiltrating Israel per year, with some days hitting levels of 6,000 infiltrations over 24 hours.

But put those numbers off to the side for a moment.

In the short term, the IDF’s hard-nosed 2017 calculation would seem to make a lot of sense.

Even back then, Hezbollah had well over 100,000 rockets and full-fledged military forces, Hamas had over 10,000 rockets and military forces, Iran was trying to move devastating advanced weapons to Syria and ISIS was a force that was causing the entire planet to shudder.

At its worst, West Bank terrorism is a series of waves of often not entirely connected stabbings or car rammings by individuals, with larger “operations” still usually involving not more than two to three persons at a time.

Riots of hundreds of people throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails do not present anywhere near the threat that other threats to the Jewish state presented.

So if you have limited funds and soldiers, you reallocate them from time to time from the less dangerous and heated fronts to the most dangerous fronts.

Lessons not learned from Hamas attack tunnel crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s identical decisions to let the IDF go forward with abandoning West Bank border security would also seem to make sense in the short term.

Except that both of them should have learned from the Hamas attack tunnel crisis.

For nearly a decade from the mid-2000s until the 2014 Gaza War, Netanyahu and the IDF ignored Hamas’ ongoing attack tunnel capabilities.

Only after the IDF was ambushed multiple times by Hamas attack tunnels, some of which went relatively far into sovereign Israeli territory did the defense establishment and Netanyahu take the issue seriously.

Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot once explained the dilemma in his very frank non-politically correct way, saying that until a certain number of Israelis were killed by attack tunnels, no one was willing to spend money on fighting them versus other more obvious national security threats.

But it seems no one learned the attack tunnels lesson and despite five years of warnings and many incidents of terrorists killing Israelis in the Green Line because of poor West Bank border security, the IDF, Netanyahu and later Bennet, ignored the issue.

The border was just too long and not enough Israelis had been killed by West Bank border terrorism – until March 2022.

West Bank terror became a major threat in 2022

Suddenly, when 11 Israelis were killed in a short period, everyone woke up and realized that around 50% of the existing West Bank barrier needed to be rebuilt or fixed, that more soldiers were needed to police the border, that expensive electronic surveillance needed to be installed and that certain portions of the wall which were never finished needed to be added.

Even only a few months ago at the end of 2022, when it seemed that the early 2022 wave of terror had subsided for a few weeks, the IDF was already loudly trumpeting that it was hoping to quickly move its West Bank border reinforcements back to “important” place in the North and the South.

It seems we may never learn.

And of course, there is the broader issue, that since 2014, no government has tried almost any even small-scale diplomatic move to provide the West Bank Palestinians with some kind of optimistic horizon.

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 28, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

What the horizon is may be less important than providing some ray of hope for an improved existence.

Also, assuming that there will not be any paradigm shift toward a diplomatic grand bargain, there seems to be a lack of understanding that the Palestinians will not simply go away.

One can certainly view negotiations with the Palestinians as futile, but in that case, recognizing that the IDF needs to permanently commit to guarding the West Bank border and repairing holes in the wall is even more critical.

Temporary downturns of a few months or maybe years need to be understood as exactly that, temporary, as opposed to patting ourselves on the back and thinking that the West Bank, absent any diplomatic change, will remain quiet indefinitely.

This will require huge continued resources and drain resources from other fronts.

But in the middle of this fourth large wave of violence (since no one likes to call it or even “the Knife Intifada” a full intifada), there is an opportunity to learn and prevent a fifth similar wave somewhere further down the road.