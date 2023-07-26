The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post NORTHERN SHIELD

FADC to Gov't: Combat Palestinian building threat to Israeli sovereignty

MK Avi Boaron (Likud) quoted from the document which explained that there was a "Palestinian campaign to reshape the area," through “political construction.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 20:30
View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The government must develop a plan to combat the threat Palestinian building poses to the future application of Israeli sovereignty over portions of the West Bank, the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) told the National Security Council.

“We want to see some kind of a government plan as a response to what is going on,” FADC Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

When the FADC reconvenes in October it will want to hear “what steps” the government is taking to address the issue which is preventing the development of Jewish building in Judea and Samaria, he said.

The FADC sent a letter to the NAC after it held a debate on the issue in the Knesset last week, in which it referenced a 2021 report on the matter from the Ministry of Intelligence.

MK Avi Boaron (Likud) quoted from the document which explained that there was a "Palestinian campaign to reshape the area," through “political construction” to  “strategically influence the balance of power, from a political or security perspective." 

BEDOUIN BONE to pick: Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in Area C of the West Bank. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BEDOUIN BONE to pick: Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in Area C of the West Bank. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The battle over West Bank Area C

Right-wing politicians linked the issue of a PA plan to seize control of territory to the battle over Area C, which is under IDF military and civilian control. The PA, however, holds that Area C of the West Bank must be part of the final borders of a Palestinian state. In contrast, the Israeli Right holds that Israeli sovereignty should be applied to this region, which makes up 60% of the West Bank and where all the settlements are located.

Right-wing politicians have focused in particular on the issue of illegal Israeli construction in Area C, which is said is part of a plan to seize the area for Palestinian statehood.

Boaron urged the FADC to expand the prism of how it views the issue to also consider Areas A and B of the West Bank which are under PA control. 

All Palestinian construction in those areas, where the bulk of the Palestinian population lives, is under PA control and Israel has not authority over it.

Boaron, however, explained that in the last decade, the PA has strategically built in sections of Areas A and B that border Area C, to deliberately stymie Israel settler growth.

A resident of the Amihai settlement, Boaron explained that since the community was first established in 2018, the Palestinians have built homes close by in Area B. He noted the same phenomenon near the settlements of Ma’aleh Leovona, Elon Moreh, Itamar, Ariel and in the Jordan Valley. 

Boaron said the problem was well laid out in the 2021 Ministry of Intelligence report which stated that: "The Palestinian moves deliberately disregard the definitions of Areas A, B and C. “Therefore, the seizures in Area C are in its view a logical extension of its 'legitimate' moves in Areas A and B. Therefore, we recommend that all of Israel's moves be planned through a perspective that will also include tracking of (and responding to) the Palestinian activities in Area A and B, particularly in those areas adjoining Area C, which have potential future security impacts on Area C.”

The IDF, Boaron said, must view such Palestinian building close to Area C as a strategic threat, and work to remove it for that reason.

The FADC also discussed illegal Palestinian building in Area C of the West Bank.

New settler homes under construction

Lt.-Col. Adam Avidan, head of infrastructure at the IDF Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, provided an overall view of the difference between Israeli settler construction and Palestinian building in Area C.

On average, he said, the Civil Administration’s Higher Planing Council for Judea and Samaria annually advanced plans for some 5,000 to 10,000 settler homes, compared to only a few hundred for Palestinians.

Some 90-95% of Palestinian requests for housing permits are rejected, he said, explaining that many of the requests are for retroactive legalization.

Some 60-70% of the Israeli plans are approved. In 2022, the Civil Administration identified 1,600 new illegal Palestinian structures. It also razed 500 such structures, but not necessarily the ones that were identified that year. 

In the first half of 2023, 1,000 new illegal Palestinian structures were identified and close to 220 were razed.

He described a situation in which the rate of illegal Palestinian construction vastly outpaced the demolition rate.

The Civil Administration also identified 340 new illegal Jewish structures in 2022, of which 67 were razed. In 2023, 266 new illegal Israeli structures were identified and 21 were destroyed.

Overall, he said, there are some 8,000 illegal Palestinian structures Area C, most of whom have standing demolition orders.

MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) added that based on IDF information he had received, only 200 building permits had been issued for Palestinians from 2000-2020.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by