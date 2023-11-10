IDF demolishes homes of terrorists who murdered Batsheva Nigri

The IDF has demolished the homes of the two Hamas terrorists who murdered Batsheva Nigri in a shooting attack near Kiryat Arba in August, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday.

Nigri, 42, was shot to death in front of her 12-year-old daughter in August on Route 60 in the West Bank after hitching a ride from her Beit Hagai home to nearby Kiryat Arba. Nigri’s daughter was unharmed and alerted emergency services.

The driver, Aryeh Gottlieb, 39, also of Beit Hagai, was shot and seriously wounded in the attack as well.

On Friday morning, Israeli forces entered Hebron and demolished the homes of the two terrorists behind the shooting attack, Mohammed and Saqer Shanteer. The two were arrested a few days after the attack in August and have been in Israeli custody since.

IDF demolishes home in Hebron of terrorist responsible for the murder of Batsheva Nigri. November 9, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

41 suspects arrested overnight in West Bank

Additionally, 41 suspects were arrested throughout the West Bank on Thursday night, including 14 terrorists affiliated with Hamas.

In Hebron, Israeli forces sealed off a printing press and confiscated equipment used to print inflammatory material supporting Hamas.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, over 1,450 suspects have been arrested throughout the West Bank, over 930 of whom are associated with Hamas.