Hezbollah increases rocket fire, IDF ups counterattacks

After a few quiet days, sirens wailed on Saturday morning across northern border towns, including Kiryat Shmona, following a barrage of at least 25 Hezbollah rockets fired from Lebanon.

The IDF responded throughout the day, striking the source of the rocket fire and several Hezbollah terror positions.Lebanese officials said an Israeli airstrike hit a building in an industrial area near the town of Nabatiya, one of the deepest Israeli strikes inside Lebanese territory since fighting resumed last month.

The IDF hits back

The IDF said both air and tank units struck Hezbollah targets including an advanced anti-aircraft system. It did not specify the location of the targets.

Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone near the border early Saturday, but the IDF later said an IDF aircraft had shot down an ant-drone missile, and that the drone had landed in Israeli territory unharmed.