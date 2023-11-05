Blinken to Abbas: US opposes relocation of Gaza Palestinians to Egypt

The Biden administration is opposed to the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas when he met with him in Ramallah on Sunday.

Blinken “made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said after their meeting.

They also spoke about the importance of restoring stability to the West Bank and “the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible,” Miller said.

The two met during Blinken’s visit to the region close to one month into the start of the Gaza war. He met with Abbas after holding talks with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv and Arab leaders in Jordan over the weekend.

In his meetings with Arab leaders, such as King Abdullah in Jordan on Saturday he attempted to assuage their fears over the possibly of the forced expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Muqata in Ramallah in the West Bank, November 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL)

US President Joe Biden issued the same message to King Abdullah when he spoke with the monarch on Tuesday.

They "agreed that it is critical to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza," the White House said after the call.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby echoed that sentiment in speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

He rejected any reports of a plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

“I want to stress that is not our policy. That is not what we are after. We want to make sure that the people of Gaza should they want to go back home, can go back home. But if they want to get out in the interim, they should be able to get out.”

Palestinians flee homes in Gaza to escape IDF bombings, failed rocket launches

Some 1.4 million of the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip have fled their homes in an attempt to escape IDF bombings or explosions from failed Palestine rocket launches.

Hamas claims that closed to 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war on October 7.

Israelis have suggested that Palestinian civilians in Gaza should be temporarily allowed to relocate to Egypt for safety until the war ends.

Palestinians have voiced concern that this would be a second expulsion, akin to what happened to them during Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, when invading Arab countries encouraged them to flee while they “pushed the Jews into the sea.” Some 750,000 Arabs fled the creation of the State of Israel, an event which Palestinians refer to as the Nakba (Catastrophe).

The Palestinian Authority envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, told the Security Council on Monday that “Israel wants to depopulate the Gaza Strip completely from the entire population and throw them in the lap of Egypt in the Sinai desert.”

Kirby on Wednesday stressed that “There is no US policy for endorsement for some sort of permanent settlement” of Palestinians outside of Gaza.

The Gaza War was sparked when Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, killing over 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told a Lebanese news outlet this week that his organization would execute the kind of an October 7 attack again, because it does not believe that Israel should exist and should be removed.

Kirby said, “this is what is at stake for the Israeli people, that is what is at stake for the people of Gaza, that Hamas is willing to continue this fight and will continue to try and slaughter innocent Israelis. Those are chilling comments and we all ought to take them seriously.”

Hamas, he said, cannot remain in power after the war, he added.

Reuters contributed to this report.