IDF Arabic media spokesperson Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee shared a post on Friday on X in which he highlighted the difference between the IDF and Hamas.

"The difference between #sons_of_Judaism and #sons_of_ISIS_culture is like the difference between #light and #darkness. In the midst of the destruction caused by #ISIS_Hamas to the residents of #Gaza and their displacement, the mercy of the IDF soldiers appears on these people, reflecting the values of our soldiers and our people, by helping an elderly man pull his cart to help an elderly woman and move to the south of Wadi Gaza."

He continued "It may be an ordinary scene, but if we delve deeper into what this war is about, we see more than what needs to be seen. How many stories like this happen today to confirm that we are stronger than the naysayers and haters." Israeli soldiers at the Al-Shati refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, November 16, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The IDF versus Hamas

The video, posted to X, shows IDF soldiers helping pull a cart across a destroyed road in Gaza for a pair of elderly couples.

As the soldiers pull the cart one of the elderly men comes to help them and seeing the elderly man help several younger men come forward to help pull too.

The soldiers and young men help the couples load their belongings and two women, one of whom is totally unable to walk, onto the cart.

After gathering their things the men begin dragging the cart further south as the soldier waves them off.