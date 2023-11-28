Palestinians beat Gazan police officer for stealing aid

Tensions are escalating between Gazan refugees and Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis, as residents of the Gaza Strip were witnessed beating a Gaza policeman caught stealing food from the sections designated for humanitarian aid.

Citizens captured the incident on video and expressed that this is just the beginning.

Meanwhile, in a recent Al-Jazeera interview at Al-Aqsa Hospital, a brave Gazan citizen openly criticized Hamas, questioning why members of the organization continue to hide among the civilians.

Without addressing the citizen's concerns, the reporter swiftly changed the topic, highlighting the citizen's audacity to challenge the terrorist organization.