Eight tons of strawberries seized from Gaza Strip amid smuggling attempts

Approximately eight tons of strawberries were seized after five attempts were made to smuggle them out of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Ministry of Agriculture took a sample of the strawberries that were seized and found an abnormal amount of pesticide in the sample, well above the standard amount allowed and therefore a potential danger to public health. The discovery was made amid the height of the strawberry season in the Gaza Strip. Enforcement agents from the Agriculture Ministry were placed at checkpoints in various locations throughout Israel in order to seize illegal fruits and vegetables. As a result, eight tons of strawberries along with 400 kilograms of tomatoes were seized. Earlier in December, three men were caught stealing produce from fields surrounding the Gaza Strip in order to sell them illegally. As the coronavirus pandemic has caused financial hardships on many farmers, people from within and outside the Gaza Strip are seeking different ways to sell produce regardless of the legality or potential danger of such acts.In addition, more than 20 tons of strawberries were exported through the Kerem Shalom crossing to the West Bank earlier this month as part of activity to improve the welfare of residents of the Gaza Strip, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)."These exports are a great example of the praiseworthy efforts being advanced by COGAT to improve the economic situation in the Gaza Strip for the benefit of its residents," said Gaza CLA head, Colonel Iyad Sarhan.Celia Jean contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}