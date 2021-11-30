Israel has done little to halt attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, a Vietnamese envoy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday during its monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The number of attacks by settlers in the first 10 months of 2021 was the highest recorded level of violence in recent years,” he said.

“We have not seen any effort by relevant authorities to reverse this trend,” the Vietnamese envoy said. “The Israeli government and security forces have done too little to stop settler attacks and protest the Palestinians.

“The safety of Israelis is definitely important, but Palestinians deserve equal measures of security and dignity,” the envoy emphasized.

He was one of many of the 15 UNSC members to speak out on the topic.

A MEETING of the UN Security Council earlier this year. (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO/REUTERS)

British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward and Ireland’s Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason also called on Israel to stop such attacks.

“Settler violence is reprehensible. All perpetrators must be held accountable and the culture of impunity around such incidents of violence end,” Nason said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that during her visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories she had seen “how serious the security situation is for Palestinians.”

“I heard stories about Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians, ransacking homes and destroying property in the West Bank, and this is an issue that I discussed extensively with Israeli counterparts,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said, “Settler-related violence remains at alarmingly high levels. He charged that setters and Israeli civilians had “perpetrated some 54 attacks against Palestinians” in the last month.”

It was a number that was higher than the 41 Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the last month, which Wennesland referenced. Most of the attacks against Israelis that resulted “in injury or damage were caused by stones and Molotov cocktails thrown at civilian vehicles and buses,” Wennesland said.

Wennesland condemned the November 21 shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City in which a Palestinian member of Hamas killed an Israeli-South African tour guide, Eliyahu David Kay , 26.

He also spoke of the November 24 incident, in which a Palestinian man, Raid Kharaz, and his 10-year-old son were injured in a car accident in the West Bank near the village of Mughayir.

“According to witnesses, the car was hit by objects thrown by Israeli settlers. Israeli authorities have opened an investigation into the incident,” Wennesland said.

Separately, a number of countries took Israel to task for its decision to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations.

Norway and Ireland’s envoys said Israel had not provided any evidence to back up that claim. Nason said that Ireland would continue to work with those NGOs until such time as compelling evidence was provided as to the link between the NGOs and terrorist activity.