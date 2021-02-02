Palestinian teen arrested while throwing molotov cocktails - watch

A 17-year-old Palestinian from Ramallah was arrested by Border Police on Monday night after being caught throwing molotov cocktails towards security forces , Israel Police reported on Tuesday.



לוחמי משמר הגבול של משטרת ישראל עצרו חשוד פלסטיני בהשלכת בקבוקי תבערה לעבר כוחות הביטחון.בפעילות ממושכת של לוחמי מג"ב הפועלים בעוטף ירושלים נגד חוליית מיידי בקבוקי תבערה נגד כוחות הביטחון הפועלים בגזרה, נתפס "על חם" חשוד ביידוי בקבוק תבערה. pic.twitter.com/KDbBzFwnqu February 2, 2021

The arrest came after a prolonged operation by Border Police working in the Jerusalem envelope against a squad of Palestinians who had been throwing Molotov cocktails towards security forces that were operating in the sector. One suspect was caught while the others were able to escape.

During the operation, Border Police fighters were deployed to ambush a number of suspects, who had been identified with the help of IDF observations, as they were preparing to throw Molotov cocktails.

According to the report, Molotov cocktails and fireworks were seized from the suspect.

In addition, the vehicle which brought the suspects to the scene was confiscated, after it was abandoned by the fleeing squad.

