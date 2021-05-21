The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

WhatsApp helps Gaza border communities lead normal life amid conflict

Apps like Facebook and Twitter have become a valuable resource during emergencies, allowing quick and reliable communication when needed and used as a communal coping mechanism.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MAY 21, 2021 20:57
Yehushua El-Gazar uses his mobile phone outside his house that was damaged following a rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel in the city of Sderot, southern Israel May 15, 2021. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Yehushua El-Gazar uses his mobile phone outside his house that was damaged following a rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel in the city of Sderot, southern Israel May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Using the messaging platform WhatsApp is an important coping mechanism for people living in areas characterized by conflict, such as the Gaza border communities, a new study by the Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel found. 
Mobile social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have become a valuable resource during emergencies in recent years, allowing quick and reliable communication when needed and used as a communal coping mechanism during natural disasters and wars.
A new study carried out by BGU's Communications Department found that for most people - and parents specifically - who live in an area characterized by ongoing violent conflict, being part of a communal WhatsApp group serves an important role in providing emotional support and a sense of security.
Life in Gaza border communities for instance, can be seen as a constant transition from routine activity to emergency, with military operations in Gaza carried out due to rocket fire becoming common practice in recent years.  
The Israeli government is often perceived in southern Israel as tolerating rocket fire on Gaza corridor communities, including Sderot and Ashkelon, but is only willing to go to war and take on Hamas if rockets are fired on “important” cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as has occurred in the last 13 days.
When John Oliver denounced the Israeli operation in Gaza on his show earlier this week, he repeatedly returned to the argument of the Hamas rockets mostly missing their targets, but ignored the the psychological impact the sirens have on those living within striking distance of the coastal enclave.
Living in such a reality for years on end and feeling left behind so to speak, may lead to lasting emotional and medical impacts, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and severe depression. People living in such conditions often rely on support from the community around them to cope. 
But such support may not be as accessible when sirens are wailing around you every few minutes and your biggest concern is reaching the nearby bomb shelter. That's where WhatsApp stands out - allowing people to communicate, support each other and share valuable information while stuck at home or in a bomb shelter.  
"Group discussions often relieve tension through humor," one resident of the Gaza border communities said. "Those tense moments are often followed by humor on the WhatsApp group. It helps - you press a button and all of your emotional stress dissolves." 
Another resident noted that such WhatsApp groups serve parents, and mothers, especially, who use it to stay in touch with neighbors and to receive updates about the situation. "My group includes many women who I trust. We deal with similar challenges," she said. "Once your a member of such a group, you automatically feel more connected and more able to ask for help and provide it to others... it gives you the feeling of belonging." 
Mothers have adopted communal WhatsApp groups as the most reliable and accurate tool for reaching decisions, even when provided with other sources of information, according to Yuval Roitman, the student behind the study. "When mothers in WhatsApp groups saw media reports of resuming everyday life and reopening schools, they opened it up for discussion, trusting the judgment of other members in the group rather than the government." 
Dr. Daphna Yeshua-Katz from BGU tried to explain this by noting features on WhatsApp that set it apart from most other similar platforms. "The immediacy, accessibility, mobility and the options of easily integrating different kinds of files - those factors turn WhatsApp into a common coping resource," she said.      
The study held in-depth interviews with 12 members of a WhatsApp group active near the Gaza border and compared their findings to a WhatsApp group active in Israel's Arava, whose members have similar socio-economic backgrounds and do not deal with constant threats. The study found that in conflict areas, members of communal WhatsApp groups came up with innovative solutions to daily challenges caused by the security situation.  
"WhatsApp groups helped people in towns where sirens are not always heard to understand whether the explosions they heard are a direct threat," Dr. Yeshua-Katz noted. "They help people realize whether or not they should look for cover or put their children to bed in the shelter. This tool has become vital." 
Different initiatives have tried to reduce the daily difficulties experienced by Israel southern population by providing activities, and that's a good thing. But it seems like technology is truly the most effective way of allowing people who live in areas like the Gaza border communities to lead a normal life, or something that resembles one at least.
The important roles that communication apps are playing in our society is growing every year, and decision-makers are starting to take note of this untapped potential. Today, most Israelis receive their red alert notifications through an app designed for that purpose. Another example is Israel's "green passport" program for COVID-19 vaccinations, which is accessed through a smartphone application.
The most recent example of smartphone apps being used more and more by decision-makers is Friday's announcement by the White House, which has partnered with online dating platforms like Tinder and Bumble to reach out and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.  
Yonah Jeremy Bob and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.    


Tags gaza strip Arab Israeli conflict WhatsApp Psychology Israeli–Palestinian conflict Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza war is like no other military operation in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by