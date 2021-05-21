WhatsApp helps Gaza border communities lead normal life amid conflict

Mobile social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have become a valuable resource during emergencies in recent years, allowing quick and reliable communication when needed and used as a communal coping mechanism during natural disasters and wars.

A new study carried out by BGU's Communications Department found that for most people - and parents specifically - who live in an area characterized by ongoing violent conflict, being part of a communal WhatsApp group serves an important role in providing emotional support and a sense of security.

Life in Gaza border communities for instance, can be seen as a constant transition from routine activity to emergency, with military operations in Gaza carried out due to rocket fire becoming common practice in recent years.

The Israeli government is often perceived in southern Israel as tolerating rocket fire on Gaza corridor communities, including Sderot and Ashkelon, but is only willing to go to war and take on Hamas if rockets are fired on “important” cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as has occurred in the last 13 days.

When John Oliver denounced the Israeli operation in Gaza on his show earlier this week, he repeatedly returned to the argument of the Hamas rockets mostly missing their targets, but ignored the the psychological impact the sirens have on those living within striking distance of the coastal enclave.

Living in such a reality for years on end and feeling left behind so to speak, may lead to lasting emotional and medical impacts, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and severe depression. People living in such conditions often rely on support from the community around them to cope.

But such support may not be as accessible when sirens are wailing around you every few minutes and your biggest concern is reaching the nearby bomb shelter. That's where WhatsApp stands out - allowing people to communicate, support each other and share valuable information while stuck at home or in a bomb shelter.

"Group discussions often relieve tension through humor," one resident of the Gaza border communities said. "Those tense moments are often followed by humor on the WhatsApp group. It helps - you press a button and all of your emotional stress dissolves."

Another resident noted that such WhatsApp groups serve parents, and mothers, especially, who use it to stay in touch with neighbors and to receive updates about the situation. "My group includes many women who I trust. We deal with similar challenges," she said. "Once your a member of such a group, you automatically feel more connected and more able to ask for help and provide it to others... it gives you the feeling of belonging."

Mothers have adopted communal WhatsApp groups as the most reliable and accurate tool for reaching decisions, even when provided with other sources of information, according to Yuval Roitman, the student behind the study. "When mothers in WhatsApp groups saw media reports of resuming everyday life and reopening schools, they opened it up for discussion, trusting the judgment of other members in the group rather than the government."

Dr. Daphna Yeshua-Katz from BGU tried to explain this by noting features on WhatsApp that set it apart from most other similar platforms. "The immediacy, accessibility, mobility and the options of easily integrating different kinds of files - those factors turn WhatsApp into a common coping resource," she said.

The study held in-depth interviews with 12 members of a WhatsApp group active near the Gaza border and compared their findings to a WhatsApp group active in Israel's Arava, whose members have similar socio-economic backgrounds and do not deal with constant threats. The study found that in conflict areas, members of communal WhatsApp groups came up with innovative solutions to daily challenges caused by the security situation.

"WhatsApp groups helped people in towns where sirens are not always heard to understand whether the explosions they heard are a direct threat," Dr. Yeshua-Katz noted. "They help people realize whether or not they should look for cover or put their children to bed in the shelter. This tool has become vital."

Different initiatives have tried to reduce the daily difficulties experienced by Israel southern population by providing activities, and that's a good thing. But it seems like technology is truly the most effective way of allowing people who live in areas like the Gaza border communities to lead a normal life, or something that resembles one at least.

The important roles that communication apps are playing in our society is growing every year, and decision-makers are starting to take note of this untapped potential. Today, most Israelis receive their red alert notifications through an app designed for that purpose. Another example is Israel's "green passport" program for COVID-19 vaccinations, which is accessed through a smartphone application.

The most recent example of smartphone apps being used more and more by decision-makers is Friday's announcement by the White House, which has partnered with online dating platforms like Tinder and Bumble to reach out and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.

