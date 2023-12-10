National Geographic lists Israel's Roman swords as top find of 2023

A rare find of Roman swords that was unearthed in a cave in September, within the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve in Israel, topped the National Geographic magazine's list of the top seven discoveries for 2023.

The Ein Gedi weapons collection has also secured a spot in the top ten of Heritage Daily's 2023 list, where it holds seventh place.

The find includes a cache of four Roman swords and the head of a deer-shaped handle, estimated to date back nearly 1,900 years, and astonishingly, they are in excellent condition.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through the archaeological community and has been hailed as one of the most significant discoveries of the year. Removing the swords from the cave (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The excavation of this extraordinary collection was a collaborative effort involving researchers from the Antiquities Authority (IAA), Ariel University, and the Center for Cave Research at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The Ein Gedi weapons collection, along with other remarkable finds, such as the colossal stone head from Easter Island and the rediscovery of an ancient Maya city in Mexico using Lidar technology, highlights the profound impact of these discoveries on our understanding of history. Advertisement

The IAA announced the sensational discovery on September 6th, 2023, and it is believed that the weapons were hidden by Jewish rebels who had taken them as spoils of war from the Roman army.

'It's a dream' find

Dr. Eitan Klein, head of the Judean Desert Survey Project at the IAA, stated, "The removal of the swords deep into the isolated cave north of Ein Gedi suggest that these weapons were taken as loot from Roman soldiers or battlefields and hidden intentionally by Jewish rebels for future use."

The discovery of such a well-preserved collection of Roman swords is extremely rare, making this find even more remarkable. Researchers expressed their astonishment, with one of them stating, "Finding one such sword is rare, so four? It's a dream. We had to pinch ourselves to believe it."

To further investigate, a systematic excavation of the cave was conducted under the leadership of researchers Uriah Amichai, Haggai Hamar, Dr. Klein, and Amir Gannor.

This comprehensive excavation revealed not only the Roman-era artifacts but also items from the Chalcolithic period dating back approximately 6,000 years.

A bronze coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba revolt was found at the cave's entrance, suggesting a potential connection to the period when the cave served as a hideout for the rebels.

The extensive research into the cave and its findings involved experts from various academic institutions, including Ariel University, the Center for Cave Research at the Hebrew University, the IAA, and Tel Aviv University.

Eli Eskozido, Director of the IAA, expressed his pride in the international recognition of this discovery, stating, "We are amid Hanukkah, and a little light dispels much darkness. The Ein Gedi weapons collection attributed to the Bar Kokhba rebels was published in the media worldwide, just a month before Operation Swords of Iron.

"It is not unthinkable that it also served as inspiration for the choice of the war's name. It's a chilling and exciting discovery, touching a moment in time."

Eskozido emphasized the collaboration between the Judean Desert Survey, the Heritage Ministry, and the Civil Administration's Archaeology Unit, underscoring the profound impact of this historic find.