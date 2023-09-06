The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel unearths ancient Roman swords, javelin stolen by Jewish rebels

The weapons cache was most likely hidden by Jewish rebels some 1,900 years ago after being seized from Roman forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 11:06
Four ancient swords found preserved in Israel's Ein Gedi Nature Reserve (photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Four ancient swords found preserved in Israel's Ein Gedi Nature Reserve
(photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

An ancient cache of Roman weaponry including four spatha swords and a javelin head was found in a hidden chamber inside a cave at Israel's Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, in the Judean desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday in what it described as a "once in a lifetime" discovery.

The swords and javelin head were found hidden in a small chamber and preserved in an "excellent" state, the authority said. "To find one sword like this is rare, so four? It's a dream come true," the researchers noted. "We couldn't believe our eyes."

The weapons cache was most likely hidden by Jewish rebels some 1,900 years ago, the authority said, after being seized from Roman forces.

An expedition into the cave led by Ariel University's Asaf Gayer and geologist Boaz Langford, initially planned in order to take multispectral footage of ink-written Hebrew inscriptions found on a stalactite, stumbled upon the hidden chamber where they also found pieces of process wood and leather straps, later discovered to be used as part of the swords' scabbards.

Some of the blades were still concealed

Three of the swords were found with the blades still concealed, preserving the steel, with crafted iron and wood-made handles. The researchers identified the three swords to be spatha due to the length of their blades, measuring 60-65 cm. 

The fourth sword was identified as a ring pommel sword due to its 45 cm. blade.

Removing the swords from the cave (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Removing the swords from the cave (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

"It is an extraordinary privilege to take part in such a discovery and the excitement is immeasurable," Gayer stated. "The inscription and the weapons teach us a new chapter about the way Jews used the caves of the Judean desert in the different periods."

The ancient Roman weapons were unveiled Wednesday morning in a press conference and were featured as part of the publication of a new book, titled New Studies in the Archaeology of the Judean Desert: Collected Papers.



