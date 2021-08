A young man was seriously injured in a fight in Rishon Lezion, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported Saturday night.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and responded with emergency medical care before transferring him to Wolfson hospital.

The patient was in critical condition and suffering stab wounds.

Earlier in the night, 26-year-old Abed Qurmata was shot to death in Kafr Kassem during a gunfight.