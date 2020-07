A 61-year-old aide from Rishon Lezion was interrogated at the city's police station on Thursday on suspicion of using violence against toddlers in a private kindergarten, after police received a complaint about her earlier this week.She was documented using force against the children and was fired after the parents complained to the kindergarten's principal, and has reportedly moved to work at another kindergarten. She was released at the end of the investigation under restrictive conditions.