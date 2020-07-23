76% of Israelis think Netanyahu failed in managing COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is viewed by 76% of the Israeli public as bearing responsibility for the mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak, Channel 13 reported on Thursday evening.More than half of Israelis (53%) think that should the country hold early elections, Netanyahu would be responsible. It was also reported that one third (30%) of the public no longer know who should serve as prime minister, 44% would support Netanyahu, 16% back Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and 11% approve of Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.