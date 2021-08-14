After Polish restitution law, Lapid recalls embassy head to Israel

In response to the Polish president's announcement he will approve of a new law that set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed the supervisor of Israel's embassy in Poland to return to Israel for consultation and said that the new Israeli Ambassador to Poland will not travel to to Warsaw in the coming days as planned.

The supervisor of the Israeli embassy in Poland, Tal Ben Ari Yaalon, was recalled for a consultation with no time limit. Lapid also announced that the Polish ambassador, currently on vacation in Poland, will be advised Saturday to remain in Poland by the Foreign Ministry.

Poland's president decided Saturday to sign a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, a move likely to fuel tensions with Israel and the United States.

"I made a decision today on the act, which in recent months was the subject of a lively and loud debate at home and abroad," Andrzej Duda said in a statement published on Saturday. "After an in-depth analysis, I have decided to sign the amendment."

"Today Poland approved, not for the first time, an immoral and antisemitic law," said Lapid, who added that the Polish ambassador to Israel will be advised to stay in Poland so he can make use of his time to "explain to the Polish what the meaning of the Holocaust is in the eyes of Israel and how we will not stand for disrespect of the memories of those killed."

Lapid also said that Israel is consulting with the US on future responses to the law.