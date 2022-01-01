Israeli deputy minister filmed in New Years party without mask

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll was filmed celebrating the New Year in a crowded indoor party without a mask, despite calls from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's pleas to "act responsibly" to avoid COVID-19 infections, N12 reported on Saturday.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Roll was filmed by his husband, Israeli singer Harel Skaat, at the party without a mask.

In December, Bennett asked every member of the cabinet to avoid crowded events and to set an example in regards to wearing masks.

"The private event was held according to Coronavirus restrictions," the deputy foreign minister told N12. "In addition, all participants were required to present a negative COVID-19 test from the day of the event," he added.