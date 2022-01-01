The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli deputy minister filmed in New Years party without mask

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 16:57
Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll was filmed celebrating the New Year in a crowded indoor party without a mask, despite calls from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's pleas to "act responsibly" to avoid COVID-19 infections, N12 reported on Saturday.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Roll was filmed by his husband, Israeli singer Harel Skaat, at the party without a mask.
In December, Bennett asked every member of the cabinet to avoid crowded events and to set an example in regards to wearing masks.
"The private event was held according to Coronavirus restrictions," the deputy foreign minister told N12. "In addition, all participants were required to present a negative COVID-19 test from the day of the event," he added.
UAE to forbid unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 03:53 PM
New US COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in India
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 03:38 PM
Man stabbed in fight in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 09:05 AM
At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir
By REUTERS
01/01/2022 06:58 AM
US officials ask AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G over aviation safety concerns
By REUTERS
01/01/2022 02:43 AM
Massive sewage spill closes California beaches
By REUTERS
12/31/2021 11:38 PM
Biden says he made it clear to Putin that Russia cannot move on Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/31/2021 10:06 PM
Biden to speak with Ukraine president Sunday - White House
By REUTERS
12/31/2021 08:38 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,916 new cases, 93 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2021 10:40 AM
Israel extends 4th COVID-19 vaccine to elderly in care facilities
By REUTERS
12/31/2021 10:11 AM
US CDC says avoid cruise travel as COVID-19 cases surge
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 07:33 PM
Explosion reported at CSX facility in Baltimore; no injuries reported
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 07:17 PM
US FDA expected to approve boosters of Pfizer's vaccine for ages 12-15
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 07:01 PM
Bahrain appoints first ambassador to Damascus in a decade
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 05:34 PM
Four protesters against military rule in Sudan shot dead, doctors say
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 03:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by