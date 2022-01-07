One dead, six-year-old seriously injured in northern Israel car crash

A motorcycle rider has died in a crash on Friday afternoon, and five others including a six-year-old child were injured in the crash on Highway 4 in northern Israel on Friday afternoon, Israeli media reported.

The motorcycle rider, an Israeli in his 20s, died after being hit by a car. The child, who was in the car, is in serious condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the child, along with the four others who are reportedly in light condition, and they were rushed to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for further treatment.

This is a developing story.