Egypt condemns Israel's 'escalation of violence' on Temple Mount

Egypt condemns "Israeli escalation in Palestinian territories and storming of settlers into Temple Mount," the Egyptian foreign ministry's spokesperson said in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Egypt's foreign ministry called on Israel to adhere to international law in order to prevent violence and allow Palestinians to celebrate Ramadan in sites considered holy to the Islamic faith.

The condemnation comes a week after Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry participated in Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's Negev Summit along with ministers from Arab Abraham Accords nations and the United States.