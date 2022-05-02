Herzog, Erdogan exchange blessings for Eid al Fitr, Independence Day

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged blessings in honor of Eid al-Fitr and Israel's Independence Day in a telephone conversation on Monday, Herzog's office said in a statement.

Erdogan expressed his hopes that the Eid al-Fitr holiday will bring joy, peace, and affinity throughout the region. The two leaders discussed the importance of open and ongoing dialogue for the maintenance of calm and stability in the whole region, especially in present times, the statement read.

Herzog thanked Erdoğan for his greetings and noted that they must keep working in cooperation with each other for the benefit of both nations.