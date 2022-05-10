Pro-Iranian group targets Egged websites with cyberattack

The website of Israeli bus company Egged crashed on Tuesday night in what is reported in Israeli media as a cyberattack by a pro-Iranian hacker group.

The company's website, along with websites of other services operated by Egged such as HopOn and RavPass, reportedly crashed for several minutes before coming back online. Minutes later, the websites went offline again.

Iraqi pro-Iranian group al-Tahera, which was the group behind the cyberattack on the Israel Airports Authority website in April, is reportedly behind the attack, according to reports.