Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Iranian group targets Egged websites with cyberattack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2022 21:24

Updated: MAY 10, 2022 21:26

The website of Israeli bus company Egged crashed on Tuesday night in what is reported in Israeli media as a cyberattack by a pro-Iranian hacker group.

The company's website, along with websites of other services operated by Egged such as HopOn and RavPass, reportedly crashed for several minutes before coming back online. Minutes later, the websites went offline again.

Iraqi pro-Iranian group al-Tahera, which was the group behind the cyberattack on the Israel Airports Authority website in April, is reportedly behind the attack, according to reports.

Israel 'not interested' in conflict with Hezbollah - Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 07:08 PM
More than 8 million people displaced in Ukraine: UN
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 03:58 PM
Prisoners stab Palestinian inmate in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 03:35 PM
Biden to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah on Friday
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 02:11 PM
Arab home demolished in Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 12:42 PM
UNHRC to convene on Thursday to discuss Russian aggression
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 10:24 AM
S.Korea's new president says door for dialog with N.Korea remains open
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 05:40 AM
Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 03:00 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea region
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 01:55 AM
Tunisian president appoints new election commission members
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 12:41 AM
Hamas, Palestinian factions raise alert level in Gaza strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 10:38 PM
US imposes sanctions on Islamic State financial network
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 10:30 PM
UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 08:30 PM
Israelis arrested in Egypt for waving Israeli flag - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 08:22 PM
IDF, Israel Police foil weapon smuggling attempt near Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2022 07:30 PM
