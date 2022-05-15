Bennett: Political paralysis not an option

Israel cannot return to holding endless elections and to political paralysis, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting.

Bennett said his coalition has proved over the past 11 months that it is possible for such a diverse government to work together. He vowed to pass the next state budget next month.

"We are tightening our ranks to continue economic growth and maintain the government," Bennett said regarding his decision to have his loyalist, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana quit the cabinet and return to the Knesset.

Bennett praised Yamina MK Yomtob Kalfon, who is leaving the Knesset to make way for Kahana's return.