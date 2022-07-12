Amichai Chikli quits Knesset, clears path to join Netanyahu's Likud

MK Amichai Chikli resigned from the Knesset on Tuesday, in a move that will enable him to run in the upcoming election for an established faction, such as opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

This was agreed upon following Chikli's successful appeal of his designation as a renegade MK to the Jerusalem District Court. Chikli quit Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party before the government was formed in June 2021.

