The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hotel where Somali authorities were staying bombed - sources

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2022 12:29

Updated: JULY 17, 2022 12:40

A hotel with Somali leaders residing inside was bombed in the city of Jowhar on Sunday, Somali sources said.

The perpetrators and their motives are not currently known, but sources say that some of the leaders of the Hiirshabeele authorities were staying at the Nuur Doob hotel.

Jowhar is approximately 90km north of Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu.

The Smoalian-based terrorist group Al-Shabab has taken responsibility for the attack.

Iranian naval officer dies in action - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2022 07:07 PM
Saudi FM: Not aware of any discussions on Gulf-Israel defense alliance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/16/2022 06:09 PM
Wildfire breaks out near Hebrew University in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2022 12:57 PM
Russian defense minister orders units to step up Ukraine operations
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 11:59 AM
Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 10:58 AM
Biden to announce $1 b. for food security during Arab summit
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 09:30 AM
Mexican Navy says 14 people dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 02:53 AM
Biden abandons plan to nominate anti-abortion judge in Kentucky
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 02:36 AM
US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, investment
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 01:36 AM
Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter's request for expedited trial - WSJ
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 01:15 AM
Three killed, 15 injured in missile strikes on Ukraine city of Dnipro
By REUTERS
07/16/2022 12:20 AM
US and Saudi announce package of agreements during Biden trip
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 11:20 PM
US Capitol panel to hold primetime hearing Thursday
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 10:16 PM
US House passes bill to protect right to travel for abortion
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 08:43 PM
US welcomes Lebanon, Israel aims on maritime boundaries
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 07:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by