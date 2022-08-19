German police open investigation against Abbas over Holocaust remarks

Following his recent controversial statements about the Holocaust, German police have opened an investigation against Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, just a few weeks shy of the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre, Abbas was asked whether he would apologize for the attack on the Israeli Olympic team by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September. Rather than apologizing, he responded saying, “If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed... 50 massacres, 50 slaughters... 50 holocausts.”

It is important to note that Holocaust denial is a criminal offense in Germany.

Mike Delberg files a police report

Berlin native Mike Delberg filed the official police report to the Berlin Police on Wednesday. Delberg is an outspoken advocate for Israel and recently visited for the Maccabiah Games as the PR manager for German delegation.

The report reads: "On August 16, Mahmoud Abbas publicly downplayed the Holocaust with the following words: 'Israel has, since 1947 until today, committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian locations.' He added, '50 massacres, 50 Holocausts.'

"I am a Jewish German and grandson of Holocaust survivors whose grandfather fought on the front lines against the Wehrmacht. Through his statements, Mahmoud Abbas downplayed the most terrible time in the history of our country and in the history of my family and religious community."

What do legal experts say?

︎German criminal defense attorney Udo Vetter told German newspaper Bild that “the statement simply cannot be understood other than downplaying it in the sense of a bold relativization. Unless you allow Mr. Abbas to live in a fantasy world. Initial suspicion of downplaying the Nazi tyranny cannot be dismissed out of hand."

︎Augsburg University criminal law professor Michael Kubiciel also acknowledged a solid basis for criminal proceedings. "The comparison is completely misplaced and can therefore be evaluated as a trivialization of the Holocaust," he told Bild. "The disturbance of the public peace is blatant.”

Chancellor Scholz's response to Abbas

Chancellor Scholz did not immediately react to the PA president's comments, but video footage of the press conference showed his visceral discomfort.

Scholz eventually took to Twitter to condemn Abbas' remarks, writing, “I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,” Scholz wrote. “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

His response was not fast enough for some, such as Delberg who tweeted: "POV: You are the Chancellor of Germany - the country in which 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust - and yo simply do NOT react AT ALL when the Holocaust is relativized in your house because: Unfortunately the press conference is over. A shame, Mr. Scholz!"

Delberg also told The Jerusalem Post

The Chancellery subsequently summoned the Palestinian diplomatic representative in Berlin to receive chastisement over Abbas' remarks.