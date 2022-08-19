The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

German police open investigation against Abbas over Holocaust remarks

"Unless you allow Mr. Abbas to live in a fantasy world. Initial suspicion of downplaying the Nazi tyranny cannot be dismissed out of hand," said German criminal defense attorney Udo Vetter.

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 11:50

Updated: AUGUST 19, 2022 13:00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands as they attend a news conference, in Berlin, Germany, August 16, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands as they attend a news conference, in Berlin, Germany, August 16, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Following his recent controversial statements about the Holocaust, German police have opened an investigation against Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, just a few weeks shy of the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre, Abbas was asked whether he would apologize for the attack on the Israeli Olympic team by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September. Rather than apologizing, he responded saying, “If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed... 50 massacres, 50 slaughters... 50 holocausts.”

It is important to note that Holocaust denial is a criminal offense in Germany. 

Mike Delberg files a police report

Berlin native Mike Delberg filed the official police report to the Berlin Police on Wednesday.  Delberg is an outspoken advocate for Israel and recently visited for the Maccabiah Games as the PR manager for German delegation.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during his news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on August 16. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters) PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during his news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on August 16. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

The report reads: "On August 16, Mahmoud Abbas publicly downplayed the Holocaust with the following words: 'Israel has, since 1947 until today, committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian  locations.' He added, '50 massacres, 50 Holocausts.' 

"I am a Jewish German and grandson of Holocaust survivors whose grandfather fought on the front lines against the Wehrmacht. Through his statements, Mahmoud Abbas downplayed the most terrible time in the history of our country and in the history of my family and religious community."

What do legal experts say?

︎German criminal defense attorney Udo Vetter told German newspaper Bild that “the statement simply cannot be understood other than downplaying it in the sense of a bold relativization. Unless you allow Mr. Abbas to live in a fantasy world. Initial suspicion of downplaying the Nazi tyranny cannot be dismissed out of hand."

︎Augsburg University criminal law professor Michael Kubiciel also acknowledged a solid basis for criminal proceedings. "The comparison is completely misplaced and can therefore be evaluated as a trivialization of the Holocaust," he told Bild. "The disturbance of the public peace is blatant.”

Chancellor Scholz's response to Abbas

Chancellor Scholz did not immediately react to the PA president's comments, but video footage of the press conference showed his visceral discomfort. 

Scholz eventually took to Twitter to condemn Abbas' remarks, writing, “I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,” Scholz wrote. “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

His response was not fast enough for some, such as Delberg who tweeted: "POV: You are the Chancellor of Germany - the country in which 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust - and yo simply do NOT react AT ALL when the Holocaust is relativized in your house because: Unfortunately the press conference is over. A shame, Mr. Scholz!"

Delberg also told The Jerusalem Post 

The Chancellery subsequently summoned the Palestinian diplomatic representative in Berlin to receive chastisement over Abbas' remarks.  



Tags Mahmoud Abbas germany nazi antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by