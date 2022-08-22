The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Shirely Pinto leaves Zionist Spirit for Gantz's National Unity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 15:50

Former Yamina MK Shirley Pinto joined Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity faction's list for the upcoming Knesset election, the party announced on Monday.

Pinto is following the footsteps of another former Yamina MK and religious services minister Matan Kahana, who also left Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's new Zionist Spirit faction to join Gantz.

In a tweet announcing the addition, Gantz wrote that Pinto "did terrific work in the Knesset" and is "set to lead the party's efforts to promote the rights of people with disabilities.



Bank of Israel raises interest rate by 0.75% to 2%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 04:12 PM
New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -national medical institute
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 03:26 PM
Border Police arrests 26 Palestinians in Israel without permits
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 02:23 PM
Taiwan: 4 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 01:26 PM
Israeli modeling agent accused of sex crime attends hearing in Amsterdam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 12:41 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes south of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 11:51 AM
Iran: Cooperation with Riyadh can help restore regional peace
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 10:21 AM
Iran: Prisoner swap with US not linked to nuclear deal talks
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 10:13 AM
Iran: The US is 'procrastinating' in nuclear deal revival talks
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 09:49 AM
Palestinians to fly to Cyprus from Israel for the first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 09:45 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest eight in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 08:59 AM
Landslide hits Shi'ite shrine in Iraq, killing at least four
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 11:13 PM
Knesset chairman visit Lebanon border for security briefing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 08:59 PM
Shin Bet head travels to Egypt for meetings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 06:33 PM
Man severely injured in shooting near Shefayim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 05:11 PM
