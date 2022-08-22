Former Yamina MK Shirley Pinto joined Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity faction's list for the upcoming Knesset election, the party announced on Monday.

Pinto is following the footsteps of another former Yamina MK and religious services minister Matan Kahana, who also left Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's new Zionist Spirit faction to join Gantz.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

שירלי, ברוכה הבאה! שמח מאוד לבשר על הצטרפותה של ח״כ @ShirlyPinto למחנה הממלכתי. ח״כ פינטו עשתה עבודה נהדרת בכנסת הנוכחית והיא תוביל את המטה לקידום זכויות אנשים עם מוגבלות. בהצלחה! pic.twitter.com/tQsIiMJvAW — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 22, 2022

In a tweet announcing the addition, Gantz wrote that Pinto "did terrific work in the Knesset" and is "set to lead the party's efforts to promote the rights of people with disabilities.