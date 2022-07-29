Israel Elections: Yamina MKs on the way out of Zionist Spirit

Following the Wednesday launch of The Zionist Spirit, a merger of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Yamina and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel's Derech Eretz, Yamina MKs were debating whether to join the newly-formed faction or leave for greener pastures and a better chance of being re-elected to the Knesset.

Shirley Pinto meets with Gantz

Yamina MK Shirley Pinto, was not present at Shaked and Hendel's unveiling of The Zionist Spirit on Wednesday night, could be heading to Blue and White: The New Hope.

Pinto met on Friday morning with Defense Miniter Benny Gantz, who is seeking to bolster the political union with Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope (BWNH) party with fresh faces. Gantz wishes to create a three-way race for the Israeli premiership with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu.

The defense minister also met with Zehava Galon, the former Meretz MK poised to take over from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, if she can overcome Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan's bid. Galon wrote on Twitter that Gantz "expressed his commitment to the change bloc."

פגשתי הבוקר את שר הביטחון בני גנץ. אני שמחה שהשר גנץ הביע באזני מחויבות עמוקה לגוש השינוי, והזהיר מהסכנה הטמונה בחזרת נתניהו לשלטון. חזרת הביביסטים תביא להרס שלטון החוק ואיום ממשי על בית המשפט העליון, ביחד נמנע ממנו 61. pic.twitter.com/0uWSTK6LkA — זהבה גלאון (@zehavagalon) July 29, 2022

Reports from earlier this week claimed Shaked was "committed" to Pinto and wants her as part of the Zionist Spirit's list. However, with Shaked, Hendel and Zvi Hauser taking the first, second and fourth spots respectively, Pinto is unlikely to be placed in a realistic position to return to the Knesset.

With MKs Abir Kara and Yomtob Kalfon both making an appearance at the launch of the new party, they are both expected to be part of the list for the upcoming election, ahead of Pinto.

Matan Kahana's future

Another Yamina MK who was missing on Wednesday night was Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, who is contemplating his options, according to various Israeli reports.

Kahana has held talks with a host right-wing parties, including BWNH and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month. The most likely destination for Kahana is BWNH, however.

Shaked did not know if Kahana was planning to attend the Zionist Spirit announcement, according to Amit Segal in Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, with Kahana not returning phone calls for several hours.

However, it was reported that Kahana did not answer as his phone fell into the Jordan River while the deputy minister was kayaking.