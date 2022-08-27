Ra'am is not involved in any kind of political interference relating to the Palestinian Authority, faction leader MK Mansour Abbas said on Channel 12's Meet the Press program on Saturday evening.

"It is inappropriate for any non-civilian foreign entity to attempt to influence our local elections," Abbas said in response to being challenged with N12's report claiming Joint List chiefs MKs Ayman Odeh, Ahmad Tibi and Sami Abou Shahadeh secretly met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Ra'am is not and was not a part of any contact made with anyone over the border," Abbas stressed. "Politically, it is inappropriate to make any sort of contact."