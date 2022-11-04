Putin mobilizes people who have committed serious crimes - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilization of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday.

This includes those whose records have been expunged as well as those with existing convictions.

Putin also said on Friday that Russia had mobilized 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported.

Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilization" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.

The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said. Also excluded are those convicted of the attempted assassination of a government official, hijacking an aircraft, extremist activity and illegal handling of nuclear materials and radioactive substances.