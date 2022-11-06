IDF to hold a military exercise in northern Israel

The IDF announced that a military exercise should take place on Sunday and will end the day after.

The exercise was part of the IDF training plan for 2022, and the purpose of the drill is to enhance preparedness on Israel's northern border. The drill will take special aim at the level of command, and the use of joint air and land forces the IDF said.

תרגיל צבאי החל היום, בשעות הבוקר המוקדמות במרחב הגבול הצפוני וצפוי להסתיים ביום שני. במסגרת התרגיל תורגש תנועה ערה של כוחות הביטחון>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 6, 2022

Heavy military traffic is expected in northern Israel during the drill.