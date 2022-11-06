The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

IDF to hold a military exercise in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 08:24

The IDF announced that a military exercise should take place on Sunday and will end the day after.

The exercise was part of the IDF training plan for 2022, and the purpose of the drill is to enhance preparedness on Israel's northern border. The drill will take special aim at the level of command, and the use of joint air and land forces the IDF said.

Heavy military traffic is expected in northern Israel during the drill.

Two people arrested for shooting in Tel Aviv, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 07:29 AM
At least 10 people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia - report
By REUTERS
11/06/2022 07:02 AM
Palestinian pelting stones at vehicles shot dead by IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2022 09:57 PM
Netanyahu to meet with heads of future coalition parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2022 08:28 PM
Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 06:26 PM
Seven feared dead in helicopter crash in southern Italy, police say
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 06:24 PM
IDF thwarts NIS 1.2 million drugs smuggling into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2022 02:43 PM
At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire, officials say
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 10:07 AM
US House committee gives Trump until next week to produce documents
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 02:05 AM
Trump former adviser files notice of appeal in contempt of Congress
By REUTERS
11/05/2022 01:15 AM
Eyal Hulata resigns as Israeli national security adviser - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/04/2022 08:15 PM
Former Pakistan PM Khan says two shooters tried to assassinate him
By REUTERS
11/04/2022 06:54 PM
One injured in Rahat family brawl, Israel Police at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/04/2022 06:54 PM
Putin says confrontation with Ukraine's 'Nazis' was inevitable
By REUTERS
11/04/2022 03:48 PM
Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement
By REUTERS
11/04/2022 03:14 PM
