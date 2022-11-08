The United Kingdom will "continue to have a close working relationship" with Israel despite the expected formation of an extremists-influenced right-wing government, UK foreign office minister David Rutley told the UK's House of Commons on Tuesday.

According to the British Jewish News, Rutley was asked by opposition MPs whether the UK government would meet with some of the radical elements in incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected cabinet.

The Conservative MP responded by saying it would be "inappropriate to comment further" as coalition negotiations in Israel are currently ongoing.